Hasina to contest Gopalganj-3 constituency for seventh time

Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina will contest the Gopalganj-3 parliamentary seat for the seventh time in the 2024 general election.

The party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the list of nominated candidates for the 12th parliamentary polls at the party office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday.

The ruling party retained previous MPs for the constituencies in Gopalganj with Md Faruk Khan staying in Gopalganj-1 and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim in Gopalganj-2 seats.

Serving as the prime minister for the third consecutive term, Hasina can become the prime minister for a fifth time in total as the Awami League also won the 1996 election. She has been serving as the party president for 42 years.