    Hasina to contest Gopalganj-3 constituency for seventh time

    Serving as the prime minister for the third consecutive term, she can become the prime minister for a fifth time in total

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 04:25 PM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 04:25 PM

    Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina will contest the Gopalganj-3 parliamentary seat for the seventh time in the 2024 general election.

    The party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the list of nominated candidates for the 12th parliamentary polls at the party office on Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday.

    The ruling party retained previous MPs for the constituencies in Gopalganj with Md Faruk Khan staying in Gopalganj-1 and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim in Gopalganj-2 seats.

    Serving as the prime minister for the third consecutive term, Hasina can become the prime minister for a fifth time in total as the Awami League also won the 1996 election. She has been serving as the party president for 42 years. 

    She was sworn in as prime minister for the first time in June 1996, which happened 21 years after the assassination of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Awami League then again came to power in December 2008 after a landslide victory.

    Hasina took oath as prime minister for a third time after the Awami League won the parliamentary polls in January 2014, one that the BNP had boycotted. Her last and fourth victory came in 2018.

    Hasina was the leader of the opposition party in three parliaments of Bangladesh.

    After becoming the leader of the opposition party following the 1986 election, military rule in the country was replaced by constitutional law. She was also the leader of the opposition party after the fifth parliamentary polls in 1991 and the eighth in 2001.

