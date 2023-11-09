    বাংলা

    BNP announces another 48-hour nationwide blockade starting Sunday

    The fresh blockade will start at 6 am Sunday, the party says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Nov 2023, 11:32 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2023, 11:32 AM

    The BNP has announced plans to enforce another 48-hour transport blockade across Bangladesh starting on Sunday as part of the opposition group's anti-government campaign ahead of the elections.

    The blockade will be in force until 6am on Tuesday, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual media briefing.

    The announcement came on the final day of the party’s ongoing blockade on Thursday.

    The BNP enforced nationwide blockade for seven days in three phases over their singular demand for the replacement of the Awami League administration with a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the upcoming elections.

    The party called for a general strike after violent clashes on Oct 28, and followed it up with blockades that garnered support from like-minded parties.

    The Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the party, initiated a similar programme separately.

    Rizvi said the Awami League was putting the safety of the whole nation “in jeopardy” and proceeding towards a “one-sided” election.

    He vowed to thwart such election and called on the party activists and followers to come together to repel “Awami League’s transgressions” at every corner of the country.

    Rizvi said the blockades would continue unless the party’s demands are met to free everyone from Sheikh Hasina’s “authoritarian” rule and until BNP chief Khaleda Zia is freed and sent abroad for better treatment.

    Media cars, ambulances and transport carrying oxygen cylinders will be free to travel amidst the blockade, he added.

    Rizvi also announced that prayers would be held on Friday for the activists and workers who died in recent protests.

