BNP announces another 48-hour nationwide blockade starting Sunday

The BNP has announced plans to enforce another 48-hour transport blockade across Bangladesh starting on Sunday as part of the opposition group's anti-government campaign ahead of the elections.

The blockade will be in force until 6am on Tuesday, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual media briefing.

The announcement came on the final day of the party’s ongoing blockade on Thursday.

The BNP enforced nationwide blockade for seven days in three phases over their singular demand for the replacement of the Awami League administration with a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the upcoming elections.

The party called for a general strike after violent clashes on Oct 28, and followed it up with blockades that garnered support from like-minded parties.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the party, initiated a similar programme separately.