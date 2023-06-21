    বাংলা

    Finland's central bank governor to run for president, seek leave of absence

    Olli Rehn said he will seek leave of absence from his current job

    Essi LehtoReuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 09:16 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 09:16 AM

    Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn said on Wednesday he plans to run for president next year when Finland is due to elect a new head of state, and will seek leave of absence from his current job.

    The 61-year-old, who sits on the governing council of the European Central Bank, said he will be on annual leave in the time ahead and will not be engaged in official duties while preparing to run.

    He must collect 20,000 signatures before he can formally enter the race.

    "I will apply for a leave of absence when hopefully I am nominated as a presidential candidate," Rehn told a news conference.

    Pekka Haavisto, who on Wednesday stepped down as Finnish foreign minister as the government resigned following general elections, recently announced that he was running for president.

    Foreign and security policy are among the key constitutional responsibilities of Finnish presidents.

    Finland in April joined the NATO military alliance in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that drew a threat from Moscow of "counter-measures."

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey Oct 15, 2021.
    Who is Hafize Gaye Erkan, Turkey's first female central bank chief?
    Her new role makes her one of only around a dozen women currently serving as central bank governors around the world
    Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Joachim Nagel, President of Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, World Bank President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, France's Director General of the Treasury Emmanuel Moulin, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and other delegates attend a family photo session at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Niigata, Japan, May 12, 2023.
    G7 plans new vaccine program for developing nations
    The new program aims to pool rainy-day funds for vaccine production and purchases and prepare for the next global pandemic
    Decision to cap lending rate at 9% was political: Governor Rouf
    Decision to cap lending rate was political: governor
    Bank lending rate will be maximum 10.12% for now as the ceiling is replaced with a reference rate
    The flags of the China and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are displayed during a news conference held by Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Wang Yu, China's ambassador in Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 5, 2023.
    Taliban's c.bank governor meets Chinese envoy
    Afghanistan's banking system has been severely hampered by sanctions, a drop in liquidity from frozen central bank assets and a cut in development spending

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp