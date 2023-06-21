Finland's central bank governor to run for president, seek leave of absence

Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn said on Wednesday he plans to run for president next year when Finland is due to elect a new head of state, and will seek leave of absence from his current job.

The 61-year-old, who sits on the governing council of the European Central Bank, said he will be on annual leave in the time ahead and will not be engaged in official duties while preparing to run.

He must collect 20,000 signatures before he can formally enter the race.

"I will apply for a leave of absence when hopefully I am nominated as a presidential candidate," Rehn told a news conference.