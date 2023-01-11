Having India beside Awami League bolsters the party’s strength, says Obaidul Quader

In an apparent show of Awami League’s closeness to India, the party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the ruling party in Bangladesh has gained in strength since 2008 bolsters with India by its side amid myriads of conspiracies.
The recently re-elected second-in-command of the party made the remark while exchanging views with a delegation of Indian journalists at the party headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.
“Eventually, India will not put us in power. The mandate has to come from the electorate. But having India on our [Awami League] side is quite something as we always want India as our friend.
“Our [Awami League] strength grows when we have India on our side as we deal with many enemies and conspiracies regularly," he said.
Quader also explained why having Awami League in power in Bangladesh is crucial for India as well.
“We [Awami League] made mistakes as well. But do remember, Sheikh Hasina has been a tried and tested friend of India. We seek friendship with whichever party is in power in India. Narendra Modi wanted to keep the relations, and that’s why the friendship is still there.”
Recalling India’s wholehearted support during Bangladesh’s Liberation War back in 1971, Quader said: “We have never forgotten and will never forget the bond of brotherhood that was forged in 1971, which is advancing the special friendship between the two great countries.”
Quader, who is also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, highlighted the importance of maintaining a good relationship with India so that the two countries can reach a consensus on long-standing issues.
“We will not get what we owe from India by maintaining hostile relations. Maintaining friendship is the key to resolving the existing issues on the negotiation table, that’s what we believe,”
In order to achieve that goal, Quader sought cooperation from Indian journalists, especially regarding the stalled Teesta River water-sharing agreement with India.
“We have a positive approach to resolve this [Teesta River] issue. Indian state of West Bengal is involved in this. I would request the journalists from West Bengal here to focus on Bangladesh’s argument as well.”
Quader discounted the opposition’s chance in the next general election in Bangladesh.
He was confident that the alliance of the opposition, which includes BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and some far-left and far-right groups on the fringe, will not be able to mount a campaign to topple his party from power.
“It's a messy alliance. This alliance did not bear any fruit last time either. We [Awami League] are united while BNP is destroying itself.”