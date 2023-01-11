Having India beside Awami League bolsters the party’s strength, says Obaidul Quader

In an apparent show of Awami League’s closeness to India, the party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the ruling party in Bangladesh has gained in strength since 2008 bolsters with India by its side amid myriads of conspiracies.

The recently re-elected second-in-command of the party made the remark while exchanging views with a delegation of Indian journalists at the party headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“Eventually, India will not put us in power. The mandate has to come from the electorate. But having India on our [Awami League] side is quite something as we always want India as our friend.

“Our [Awami League] strength grows when we have India on our side as we deal with many enemies and conspiracies regularly," he said.