    Rizvi among senior BNP leaders sent to jail over Naya Paltan violence

    A Dhaka court grants police two days to grill in custody 23 other BNP leaders and activists arrested over clashes with the law enforcers

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 02:17 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 02:17 PM

    BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and several other central leaders of the opposition party are among 445 people who have landed in jail in two cases over the violent clashes in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain ordered them to jail on Thursday, a day after a BNP supporter died in the violence. Police accused 470 people in the two cases, alleging the BNP activists threw brickbats and crude bombs at the law enforcers.

    The court also granted police two days to grill in custody 23 others arrested in the two cases.

    Those sent to jail in the cases with Paltan police include the chairperson’s Adviser and Convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, and the chairperson’s Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas.

    Amanullah Aman, another adviser to the chairperson, and Abdul Quader Bhuyian Jewel, former general secretary of Swachchhasebak Dal, were given bail.

