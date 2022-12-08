Rizvi among senior BNP leaders sent to jail over Naya Paltan violence

BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and several other central leaders of the opposition party are among 445 people who have landed in jail in two cases over the violent clashes in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain ordered them to jail on Thursday, a day after a BNP supporter died in the violence. Police accused 470 people in the two cases, alleging the BNP activists threw brickbats and crude bombs at the law enforcers.

The court also granted police two days to grill in custody 23 others arrested in the two cases.