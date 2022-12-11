Police reopen Naya Paltan road to BNP offices after two days of blockade

Police have reopened the Naya Paltan road to the BNP offices after two days of closure surrounding the party’s recent Dhaka Division rally.

Police removed the barbed wire barricades and fences on either side of the road from Fakirapul to the Nightingale intersection at 7 am on Sunday.

The barricades have been removed after ensuring peace and safety for the public, but law enforcers will still be providing security, the police said.

Police personnel were still seen in the eight alleys on the Naya Paltan road. Water cannons, armoured vehicles, prison vans, and other police vehicles were still present on the Fakirapul road and at the Nightingale intersection.

The police locked the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan. A security guard said that no one had come to the office and it was still in the disorderly state left by law enforcers during their raid. A bad smell has developed inside the offices as cleaners have not been inside.