Transport owners say no strike plan yet as worries rise ahead of BNP's Dhaka rally

Transport owners and workers had enforced strikes in parts of the country just before the BNP organised rallies in those areas, causing significant inconvenience to the people living there.
After holding rallies in all other divisions, the BNP is all set to hold a similar programme in Dhaka on Dec 10, giving rise to worries from the residents of the capital over the possibility of a transport strike.
As of now, the focus has been on the selection of a venue for the BNP rally, but there seem to be no concrete plans for a transport strike.
Transport owners and workers’ leaders said they had no plans for a strike when bdnews24.com spoke to them a week ago.
The BNP kicked off its divisional programmes with a rally in Chattogram in October. Then it held rallies in Khulna, Barishal, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Sylhet, Cumilla and Rajshahi.
Transport owners and workers called strikes in most of the districts prior to BNP’s rallies, except Cumilla and Mymensingh. Though a strike was not called in Mymensingh formally, the transportation system came to a halt before the rally.
The upcoming BNP rally in Dhaka has led to worries of a similar transport stoppage among the capital’s residents and those who regularly travel to and from the city.
Zakaria Hossain, an official at a buying house in Dhaka’s Nikunja, says a factory inspection is planned at his workplace on Dec 8 and he is worried about the possibility of a strike before Dec 10.
“We have a third-party inspection scheduled,” he said. “But, because of the rally on the 10th, we haven’t been able to confirm the date. There is some confusion. If the inspection is delayed, it will also defer the shipment-related papers.”
Humayun Kabir from Narayanganj’s Sonargaon transports goods to Dhaka’s Mitford and the Chawkbazar areas. He has to commute between Dhaka and Narayanganj.
“There are two types of problems,” he said. “I travel to Dhaka every day. If there is a strike, I won’t be able to and I won’t be able to bring the goods either. Law enforcers often patrol the streets ahead of rallies. This makes people nervous. I’m a bit nervous as well.”
Kazi Mahmudur Rahman works at a bank and is a resident of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. He says whether a strike is announced or not, public transport services are shut when a major political programme is being held.
“Wherever the BNP have held rallies, transport services have been suspended,” he said. “I believe there will be some suffering due to the Dhaka rally as well. How will those who live far away commute? There might be a problem there. I’m a bit worried.”
Shuvankar Ghosh Rakesh, joint secretary of the Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association, said they have not made any decision about any work stoppage before the BNP’s rally on Dec 10.
“This isn’t a unilateral decision we can make alone. The Road Transport Owners Association, Bus Truck Owners Association and other organisations must come together and make a decision.”
Abul Kalam Azad, vice president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, said he had no plans to call a transport strike.
Abdur Rahim Baksh Dudu, executive president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said: “One newspaper reported that some people called a strike for Dec 8. I don’t know who they are. The report claimed there would be no way to travel to Dhaka from Dec 8 to Dec 10."
“We haven’t called a strike.”
Other transport leaders were also unable to clear up the matter.
Abdul Malek, general secretary of the Mohakhali Inter-District Bus Owners Association, said he did not know of any organisations that had called a strike around Dec 10.
“Whether it is an organisation of owners or workers, we will hear about a planned strike,” he said. “But none of us have heard about a strike planned from Dec 8. Also, the honourable prime minister has instructed that no strikes should be called ahead of the Dec 10 rally.”
The transport owners and workers’ associations demanded a ban on three-wheelers on the roads and other issues during the strikes called before recent BNP rallies.
But the BNP leaders complained that the transport sector leaders called the strikes at the urging of the government in a bid to prevent people from attending the rallies by stopping buses and other transports.
Leaders of the ruling Awami League, however, said they had no connection with the transport strikes and the transport owners and workers halted the operation of buses fearing possible violence during the BNP programmes.
Owners’ leader Rakesh said they were tense as any political programme creates unrest.
“In the last few years, we’ve seen vandalism and the torching of transports during political events. Transport workers were beaten.”
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said there would be no transport strike in Dhaka.