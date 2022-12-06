Transport owners say no strike plan yet as worries rise ahead of BNP's Dhaka rally

Transport owners and workers had enforced strikes in parts of the country just before the BNP organised rallies in those areas, causing significant inconvenience to the people living there.

After holding rallies in all other divisions, the BNP is all set to hold a similar programme in Dhaka on Dec 10, giving rise to worries from the residents of the capital over the possibility of a transport strike.

As of now, the focus has been on the selection of a venue for the BNP rally, but there seem to be no concrete plans for a transport strike.