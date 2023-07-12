Police set conditions for Awami League, BNP rallies in Dhaka

Less than two kilometres away, outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, the ruling party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit will organise a rally.

The opposition BNP has been demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and the installation of an election-time caretaker government to ensure free and fair polls. The ruling Awami League’s refusal to accept the demand led to a stand-off, fuelling fears of violence.

Amid renewed fears of violence ahead of the next parliamentary polls, US and European Union officials have come to visit Bangladesh and talk about the election. The US officials will also discuss other issues while the EU delegation is assessing security and other factors before deciding whether to send election observers.