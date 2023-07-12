Police set conditions for Awami League, BNP rallies in Dhaka

Police have set some conditions for simultaneous rallies by the Awami League and the BNP in Dhaka to prevent a violent confrontation before the next general election.
All eyes will be on the BNP’s rally outside its headquarters at Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon as the opposition party is set to announce fresh protests from the programme, targeting a final push to oust the Awami League government.
Less than two kilometres away, outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, the ruling party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit will organise a rally.
The opposition BNP has been demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and the installation of an election-time caretaker government to ensure free and fair polls. The ruling Awami League’s refusal to accept the demand led to a stand-off, fuelling fears of violence.
Amid renewed fears of violence ahead of the next parliamentary polls, US and European Union officials have come to visit Bangladesh and talk about the election. The US officials will also discuss other issues while the EU delegation is assessing security and other factors before deciding whether to send election observers.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in notices sent to the two political parties on Tuesday that they must refrain from carrying sticks or rods, making anti-state or provocative statements, occupying places without permission, or blocking traffic.
The conditions also include measures to maintain law and order, installation of CCTV cameras, and deployment of sufficient numbers of volunteers to avoid chaos.