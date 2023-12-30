Jute Minister Gazi faces three-way battle for re-election in Narayanganj-1

Local leaders, including Daudpur UP Chairman Nurul Islam Jahangir, believe that while Taimur is discussed in the media, Shahjahan poses the real challenge to Gazi.

Gazi's supporters, however, argue that his organisational strength and the backing of six UP chairmen and one municipal mayor make him the favorourite.

The voters of Narayanganj-1, which has seen significant development during Gazi's tenure, are concerned about issues like land grabbing, crime, and drugs. While both independent and Trinamool BNP candidates blame Gazi for these issues, the minister fired back by accusing his rivals of being propped up by 'land grabbers'.

"I have always maintained a close relationship with the people of Rupganj and intend to continue doing so," said Gazi, reflecting on his bond with his constituents.

He expressed confidence that the residents, who have consistently supported him in past elections, will continue to do so to stop those who are exploiting land issues.

Trinamool's Taimur and independent Shahjahan refuted Dastgir's claims.

Taimur, buoyant about his prospects, said, "My commitment has always been towards the people of Rupganj. They recognise me as a leader and speak of supporting me. I'm optimistic that, with a fair electoral process, the outcome will be in my favour."

Echoing the sentiment of change, Shahjahan said, "The people of Rupganj are weary of the ongoing issues with drugs and violence. I assure a peaceful Rupganj if I'm elected. Having been chosen as upazila chairman thrice, I trust the people will support me for the MP position as well."

The Narayanganj-1 seat has a total of nine candidates competing, including Jatiya Party's Saiful Islam, Islamic Front Bangladesh's AKM Shahidul Islam, Zaker Party's Mohammad Zubair Alam Bhuiyan, and several independent candidates like Gazi Golam Murtaza, Habibur Rahman, and Jainal Abedin Chowdhury.

As the Jan 7 election approaches, the candidates are making their final appeals to the voters, with each expressing confidence in their chances of winning.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahmudul Haque, serving as the returning officer, assured that all preparations are in place for a fair and impartial election in the constituency, home to 385,616 registered voters.