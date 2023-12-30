Jute Minister Gazi faces three-way battle for re-election in Narayanganj-1

In the Narayanganj-1 constituency, a hotly contested three-way battle is taking shape ahead of the national elections. Shahjahan Bhuiyan, a prominent leader of the Awami League, has entered the race as an independent candidate, presenting a stiff challenge to the ruling party's official nominee, Golam Dastagir Gazi.
Taimur Alam Khandkar, the general secretary of the BNP's breakaway offshoot Trinamool BNP, is also in the mix, stirring considerable discussions among the electorate.
This constituency, encompassing the Rupganj Upazila, is the most discussed of the races for the district's five parliamentary seats, with a total of nine candidates vying for the position.
Since the allocation of symbols, the candidates, especially Gazi, Taimur, and Shahjahan, have been campaigning actively, engaging with voters through meetings and rallies.
Incumbent MP Gazi, also the jute and textiles minister, is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term . Despite his influence and previous successes, he faces stiff competition from Taimur and Shahjahan.
The campaigning has been heated, with Gazi and Shahjahan hurling accusations at each other to spice up the race.
In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested six supporters of the Awami League candidate for obstructing Shahjahan's campaign following a complaint by one of his supporters.
Taimur, an expelled BNP leader, announced his election bid immediately after the polls schedule was announced. The former BNP chairperson's advisor has garnered attention while representing the Trinamool BNP's 'golden scale' symbol.
His campaign, however, seems to lack significant organisational support, raising questions about his potential impact.
The sentiment on the ground is that Taimur has primarily been engaging in city-centric politics despite his ancestral roots in Rupganj.
Shahjahan, a three-time elected chairman of the upazila council and general secretary of the Rupganj Upazila Awami League, has a strong local presence despite failing to bag the party's nomination. The ruling party clearing the way for party members to independently contest the polls without direct consequences and his campaign under the 'kettle' symbol has gained traction among his followers.
Local leaders, including Daudpur UP Chairman Nurul Islam Jahangir, believe that while Taimur is discussed in the media, Shahjahan poses the real challenge to Gazi.
Gazi's supporters, however, argue that his organisational strength and the backing of six UP chairmen and one municipal mayor make him the favorourite.
The voters of Narayanganj-1, which has seen significant development during Gazi's tenure, are concerned about issues like land grabbing, crime, and drugs. While both independent and Trinamool BNP candidates blame Gazi for these issues, the minister fired back by accusing his rivals of being propped up by 'land grabbers'.
"I have always maintained a close relationship with the people of Rupganj and intend to continue doing so," said Gazi, reflecting on his bond with his constituents.
He expressed confidence that the residents, who have consistently supported him in past elections, will continue to do so to stop those who are exploiting land issues.
Trinamool's Taimur and independent Shahjahan refuted Dastgir's claims.
Taimur, buoyant about his prospects, said, "My commitment has always been towards the people of Rupganj. They recognise me as a leader and speak of supporting me. I'm optimistic that, with a fair electoral process, the outcome will be in my favour."
Echoing the sentiment of change, Shahjahan said, "The people of Rupganj are weary of the ongoing issues with drugs and violence. I assure a peaceful Rupganj if I'm elected. Having been chosen as upazila chairman thrice, I trust the people will support me for the MP position as well."
The Narayanganj-1 seat has a total of nine candidates competing, including Jatiya Party's Saiful Islam, Islamic Front Bangladesh's AKM Shahidul Islam, Zaker Party's Mohammad Zubair Alam Bhuiyan, and several independent candidates like Gazi Golam Murtaza, Habibur Rahman, and Jainal Abedin Chowdhury.
As the Jan 7 election approaches, the candidates are making their final appeals to the voters, with each expressing confidence in their chances of winning.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahmudul Haque, serving as the returning officer, assured that all preparations are in place for a fair and impartial election in the constituency, home to 385,616 registered voters.