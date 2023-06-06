Next election will be challenging for Awami League: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has ordered the Awami League adherents to prepare for the next general election, keeping in mind that it will be “challenging” for the ruling party because of “conspiracies” to unseat her government.
“The next election will be a challenge for us because conspiracies centring polls are hatched when they are near,” she said in a meeting with the leaders of the party and its affiliates at the Ganabhaban on Monday.
“And there are some black sheep in Bangladesh who lie about the country and mislead people to get foreign donations whenever the people enjoy development,” the prime minister said.
She said people who committed atrocities like genocide, looting, rape and torture during the 1971 Liberation War have joined forces with the foreign powers that opposed Bangladesh’s independence.
The Awami League president accused the BNP of having a record of rigging the vote. “Now they are lecturing us about democracy.”
“The people ousted Khaleda Zia in 1996 for stealing their votes. The BNP had to quit following a people’s movement in 2006 when it tried to steal votes again through a fake list of 12.3 million voters.”
“What we have done is make Bangladesh’s development possible through a stable and democratic environment,” Hasina said.