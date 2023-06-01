President of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party arrested in Lahore

The president of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday on charges of corruption, a government official said.

Pakistan is beset by political turmoil as Khan's party has faced a countrywide crackdown since his own arrest on May 9 for suspected graft sparked widespread protests that saw mobs ransacking state installations, including military assets.

Pervez Elahi, president of Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party, joins a long list of key PTI leadersarrested in the security swoop to halt turmoil that has threatened to worsen instability in a country reeling from a crippling financial crisis.