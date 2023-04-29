BNP chief Khaleda Zia headed to hospital for tests

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka’s Bashundhara for medical tests at the advice of her doctors.
“Madam will go to Evercare Hospital around 3 pm as part of her regular check-up at the advice of her medical board,” according to her physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain. “She has to undergo some tests.”
The 77-year-old former prime minister has suffered from a range of health complications including arthritis, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases for a long time. She receives treatment at her Gulshan home under the close supervision of a team of doctors. A medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder of Evercare Hospital also monitors her treatment.
Khaleda had gone to Evercare Hospital for tests on Feb 27.
“Madam is sick,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the media after members of the party’s Standing Committee met with her on Eid day.
After paying his respects at the grave of the late President Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, he told reporters: “Madam is going to the hospital this afternoon. She needs some tests. She needs medical care.”
“I have repeatedly said that she is very sick. She needs proper treatment. Treatment she can only receive at advanced medical centres abroad. But the government is not allowing it, so we are providing it at home as best we can. Please pray for her. I ask for prayers for all the people of the country.”