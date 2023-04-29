BNP chief Khaleda Zia headed to hospital for tests

“Madam is sick,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the media after members of the party’s Standing Committee met with her on Eid day.

After paying his respects at the grave of the late President Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, he told reporters: “Madam is going to the hospital this afternoon. She needs some tests. She needs medical care.”

“I have repeatedly said that she is very sick. She needs proper treatment. Treatment she can only receive at advanced medical centres abroad. But the government is not allowing it, so we are providing it at home as best we can. Please pray for her. I ask for prayers for all the people of the country.”