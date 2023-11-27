Dozens of new faces get tactical Awami League tickets for general election

The Awami League has named its candidates for the 2024 parliamentary polls, bringing changes to over a third of the 300 seats, and majority of these nominees are contesting a national election for the first time.

Still the incumbents and other hopefuls who have been dropped are not totally out of the equation, as party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants all in the vote, even as rebel candidates, so that it becomes more competitive if the BNP goes ahead with its plan to boycott the election under her government.

The Awami League is still criticised for holding the 2014 polls amid boycott by the BNP, which led to the unopposed election of more than half of the MPs.