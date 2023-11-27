Dozens of new faces get tactical Awami League tickets for general election

The Awami League has named its candidates for the 2024 parliamentary polls, bringing changes to over a third of the 300 seats, and majority of these nominees are contesting a national election for the first time.
Still the incumbents and other hopefuls who have been dropped are not totally out of the equation, as party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants all in the vote, even as rebel candidates, so that it becomes more competitive if the BNP goes ahead with its plan to boycott the election under her government.
The Awami League is still criticised for holding the 2014 polls amid boycott by the BNP, which led to the unopposed election of more than half of the MPs.
If the BNP decides to join the race, the Awami League may have to form a coalition with its allies and leave some seats for them to ensure the ruling party’s fourth consecutive electoral victory.
The ruling party had also announced separate candidates of its own before the 2018 polls, but left 42 seats for the partners, including 26 for the Jatiya Party and 14 for the members of the 14-Party Alliance.
This time, the Awami League has denied 72 incumbent MPs, including three sitting state ministers and four former ministers, tickets to contest the balloting, according to the list published on Sunday.
The incumbent MPs who failed to secure an Awami League ticket this time include former LGRD minister Khandaker Mossharraf Hossain, former home minister Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir, former state minister for information Murad Hasan, former inspector general of police Nur Mohammad, and Old Dhaka stalwart Haji Mohammad Salim.
The three state ministers who have not been nominated to run for the next election are Zakir Hossain of the primary and mass education ministry, Monnujan Sufian of the labour ministry and KM Khalid of the cultural affairs ministry.
Some of those dropped have stirred controversies in the past five years, or became less popular in their areas while some have grown too old or fallen sick.
Meanwhile, presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Zahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim got back the ticket after losing it in the 2018 polls.
Cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan and Dhallywood actor Ferdous Ahmed are among the new faces while former national cricket team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will run for re-election.
In total, changes have been brought to 109 seats – 86 totally new faces and 23 from leaders who had been nominated at least once previously.
The changes were brought because the party reviews the standards in every election, said Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif.
“The nomination board has chosen those who are ahead in terms of popularity, skills and merit,” he said.
Abdur Rahman said Hasina ordered all the people who sought nomination to work together to ensure high turnout.
She also asked to keep dummy candidates so that a constituency does not go to polls without an Awami League candidate if the chosen one’s nomination is cancelled at the last moment, Rahman said.
Political analyst and senior journalist Mozammel Hossain Manju said the message that the Awami League will not be harsh to the rebel candidates means the party will accept rebellion if the participation of voters becomes high.
Election expert Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah said the ruling party picked up such a strategy because it is under pressure from the international community to hold free, fair and inclusive polls.
Fielding all the hopefuls of the party may increase the number of voters, but still the election will lack inclusiveness and participation without the BNP, he said.