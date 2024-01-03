Election code breach: Ctg MP Mustafizur gets bail after surrendering in court

Chattogram lawmaker Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury has secured bail in a case concerning alleged violations of electoral code of conduct four days before the national election.

Mustafizur, an Awami League MP from Chattogram-16, appeared before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb and successfully petitioned for bail in the case on Wednesday.

"He [Mustafizur] honours the legal process. He appeared in court today to apply for bail, which was granted following the hearing," said SM Bazlur Rashid Mintu, the controversial lawmaker's lawyer.