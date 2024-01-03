Election code breach: Ctg MP Mustafizur gets bail after surrendering in court

Chattogram lawmaker Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury has secured bail in a case concerning alleged violations of electoral code of conduct four days before the national election.
Mustafizur, an Awami League MP from Chattogram-16, appeared before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb and successfully petitioned for bail in the case on Wednesday.
"He [Mustafizur] honours the legal process. He appeared in court today to apply for bail, which was granted following the hearing," said SM Bazlur Rashid Mintu, the controversial lawmaker's lawyer.
The charges stem from an incident on Nov 30, when Mustafizur, along with about 15 leaders and activists from the ruling party, went to the returning officer's office to submit nomination papers for his re-election bid.
Abdus Salam, deputy secretary of the Election Commission's legal department, said that Mustafizur's entourage was too large for such a visit.
After the group emerged, a reporter asked him whether his entry was a potential violation of the electoral code.
The question reportedly angered the lawmaker, leading to threats and a physical altercation where the journalist was pushed to the ground. The scuffle also resulted in minor injuries to some journalists and damage to the equipment of several television channels.
The legal proceedings trace back to Dec 26, when Banshkhali election officer Muhammad Harun Molla lodged a complaint in court against Mostafizur.
The official accused Mustafizur of breaching election rules when he, accompanied by an "excessive number of people", visited the local returning officer's office. In response, the judge ordered Mustafizur to present himself in court by Jan 3.
Following an inquiry into the incident, the election investigation committee sought an explanation from Mustafizur and ultimately concluded that his actions violated the electoral code.
However, a separate complaint related to the alleged assault on journalists was dismissed due to a lack of supporting evidence.