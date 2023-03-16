Imran Khan's plea to suspend arrest warrant rejected

On Tuesday and Wednesday, hundreds of Khan's supporters, armed with batons, iron-rods and sling-shots, had surrounded his home in Lahore and fought pitched battles with security forces attempting to arrest him.

Thursday's rejection of Khan's bid to have the arrest warrant suspended came hours after a higher court had ordered police to postpone the operation to arrest the former cricket star until Friday, bringing a temporary lull in the stand-off.

The arrest warrant was issued by a court in Islamabad when Khan failed to appear before it over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022. Khan denies the charges.