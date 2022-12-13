BNP’s Fakhrul, Abbas to petition High Court for first-class privilege in jail

Lawyers representing arrested BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, will file a writ petition with the High Court against the prison authorities for denying the leaders first-class division facilities in prison.

Zaynul Abedin Mesbah and Mohiuddin Chowdhury said that they will file the petition on Tuesday.

"The court's division order should be obeyed by the prison authorities as per the prison rules since many of them were former ministers and MPs."

Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas were arrested for inciting attacks on police and the detonation of improvised explosives near the BNP offices in Naya Paltan on Dec 9.