BNP’s Fakhrul, Abbas to petition High Court for first-class privilege in jail

Lawyers representing arrested BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, will file a writ petition with the High Court against the prison authorities for denying the leaders first-class division facilities in prison.
Zaynul Abedin Mesbah and Mohiuddin Chowdhury said that they will file the petition on Tuesday.
"The court's division order should be obeyed by the prison authorities as per the prison rules since many of them were former ministers and MPs."
Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas were arrested for inciting attacks on police and the detonation of improvised explosives near the BNP offices in Naya Paltan on Dec 9.
A Dhaka court ordered them to jail after rejecting their bail applications. The court also ordered them to provide first-class facilities for the accused at the request of the lawyers.
On Dec 8, 451 BNP leaders and activists were sent to prison in three cases by the magistrate court. In addition, 23 more were sent to police remand for questioning.
The BNP has held divisional rallies across the nation as part of an attempt to mobilise anti-government opposition amid rising inflation and a power and dollar crisis ahead of next year’s general elections.