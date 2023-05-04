Khaleda returns home after five days in hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned to her Bashundhara residence after spending five days for treatment at Evercare Hospital.

She arrived at her home at 6:22pm on Thursday in a white car accompanied by Sharmila Rahman Shithi, the wife of Khaleda’s deceased son Arafat Rahman.

The medical board saw her test results and decided to continue her treatment at home, said her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.