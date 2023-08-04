Former BNP MP Salahuddin arrested in Dhaka

Tanveer Ahmed Robin, Salahuddin’s son and acting member secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit of BNP, said the law enforcers picked Salahuddin up on Jatrabari flyover around 1:30pm while he was returning home after receiving anticipatory bail from a court.

He will be sent to court on Friday, Ahad said.

On Jul 28, BNP activists staged sit-in protests at the entries to Dhaka as part of its anti-government movement. Three buses were set ablaze in Matuail as BNP workers clashed with Awami League activists and police that day.