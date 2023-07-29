    বাংলা

    Quader calls 'emergency meeting' with AL affiliates as political tensions rise

    Security has ramped up in Dhaka as the BNP and the ruling party's youth front, Jubo League, stage simultaneous programmes

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 07:44 AM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called an emergency meeting with leaders of the ruling party's affiliate organisations as the BNP and Jubo League are staging counter programmes in Dhaka.

    Quader arrived at the Awami League's central offices on Bangabandhu Avenue at 10:30 am on a politically charged Saturday. "We are observing the situation," he said.

    The BNP announced sit-ins at the different points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm to press for its demand for the installation of a neutral government ahead of the upcoming general election.

    In response, Jubo League, the ruling party's youth front, also announced simultaneous programmes in those areas, fuelling fears of violent confrontations.

    Tensions have flared after both sides pressed ahead with their programmes despite being denied permission by the police. Jubo League adherents were joined by leaders and activists of the Awami League in Naya Bazar, Jatrabari, Gabtoli and Abdullahpur.

    Security has been ramped up at the different entry points to Dhaka as clashes between law enforcers and BNP loyalists were reported in Dholaikhal, Jatrabari and Gabtoli. Police have also detained BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amanullah Aman and Abdus Salam Azad.

    "Since 10:30 am, central leaders along with our general secretary have been inquiring about the situation in different areas and monitoring developments on TV," said Biplab Barua, the Awami League's office secretary.

    "After observing everything, the general secretary will speak to the media. And in the afternoon, the Awami League will hold an emergency meeting with leaders of its affiliate organisations."

