Quader calls 'emergency meeting' with AL affiliates as political tensions rise

The BNP announced sit-ins at the different points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm to press for its demand for the installation of a neutral government ahead of the upcoming general election.

In response, Jubo League, the ruling party's youth front, also announced simultaneous programmes in those areas, fuelling fears of violent confrontations.

Tensions have flared after both sides pressed ahead with their programmes despite being denied permission by the police. Jubo League adherents were joined by leaders and activists of the Awami League in Naya Bazar, Jatrabari, Gabtoli and Abdullahpur.