EC scraps nomination of AL Mymensingh-9 candidate Abdus Salam on appeal

The Election Commission has scrapped the nomination of Awami League candidate
Abdus Salam in the race for the Mymensingh-9 parliamentary seat.
The decision was made at the EC building in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Thursday after hearing an appeal.
The returning officer declared Salam’s candidacy valid in the initial screening for the seat. However, incumbent Mymensingh-9 MP Anwarul Abedin Khan, who is running as an independent in the coming election, appealed to the election commission to overturn the decision.
After the hearing, he told the media, “The lawyers representing me highlighted Abdus Salam’s defaulting on loans, and bank representatives confirmed it. As the appeal was approved, Abdus Salam’s nomination has been scrapped.”
The EC heard 101 challenges to the decisions of returning officers in the screening process on Thursday.
Of them, 44 appeals were approved, most of which resulted in nominations being reinstated.
Another 52 appeals were rejected. The hearings of four other applications were adjourned, and another appellant did not attend the hearing.
More than 250 appeals have been approved as of Thursday since the EC began its hearings on Sunday.