    বাংলা

    EC scraps nomination of AL Mymensingh-9 candidate Abdus Salam on appeal

    His ability to contest the parliamentary polls was stripped due to unpaid loans

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 01:44 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 01:44 PM

    The Election Commission has scrapped the nomination of Awami League candidate

    Abdus Salam in the race for the Mymensingh-9 parliamentary seat.

    The decision was made at the EC building in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Thursday after hearing an appeal.

    The returning officer declared Salam’s candidacy valid in the initial screening for the seat. However, incumbent Mymensingh-9 MP Anwarul Abedin Khan, who is running as an independent in the coming election, appealed to the election commission to overturn the decision.

    After the hearing, he told the media, “The lawyers representing me highlighted Abdus Salam’s defaulting on loans, and bank representatives confirmed it. As the appeal was approved, Abdus Salam’s nomination has been scrapped.”

    The EC heard 101 challenges to the decisions of returning officers in the screening process on Thursday.

    Of them, 44 appeals were approved, most of which resulted in nominations being reinstated.

    Another 52 appeals were rejected. The hearings of four other applications were adjourned, and another appellant did not attend the hearing.

    More than 250 appeals have been approved as of Thursday since the EC began its hearings on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC restores candidacy of 43 more aspirants on appeal
    43 aspirants regain candidacy on Day 4
    The election regulator rejected 52 appeals and kept the decision on two others pending
    AL's Quader says he 'feels the absence' of debates with BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
    Quader feels the absence of debates with BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
    The Awami League general secretary said he is feeling the absence of political exchanges with his BNP counterpart
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Court rejects Khan's plea to withdraw appeal in assets case
    Khan appealed last year in court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's finding that he had unlawfully sold state gifts
    New Delhi, Nov 06 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after being timed out during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.
    Mathews slams 'disgraceful' Bangladesh
    The Sri Lankan allrounder criticises the umpires for lacking in ‘common sense’ after becoming the first player in international cricket to be timed out

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury