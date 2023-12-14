EC scraps nomination of AL Mymensingh-9 candidate Abdus Salam on appeal

After the hearing, he told the media, “The lawyers representing me highlighted Abdus Salam’s defaulting on loans, and bank representatives confirmed it. As the appeal was approved, Abdus Salam’s nomination has been scrapped.”

The EC heard 101 challenges to the decisions of returning officers in the screening process on Thursday.

Of them, 44 appeals were approved, most of which resulted in nominations being reinstated.

Another 52 appeals were rejected. The hearings of four other applications were adjourned, and another appellant did not attend the hearing.

More than 250 appeals have been approved as of Thursday since the EC began its hearings on Sunday.