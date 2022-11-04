    বাংলা

    Former Pakistan PM Khan says two shooters tried to assassinate him

    The ousted prime minister of Pakistan says the assailants killed one person and injured 11 others

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 05:27 PM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 05:27 PM

    Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.

    They killed one person and injured 11 others in Thursday's attack, said Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.

    Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer had been involved in the attack but he provided no evidence for his claim.

    Sanaullah rejected the allegation and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation.

    The military’s media wing did not respond to a request for comment on Khan's allegation, but condemned the shooting in an earlier statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan November 3, 2022 in this still image obtained from video.
    Imran Khan says he will resume protest march
    He was shot in the leg as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading the protest march on Islamabad to press for early elections
    Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau
    Vanuatu swears in new PM after snap election
    Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau , the deputy prime minister in the previous government, leads a 30-member coalition involving five parties
    11 BNP activists remanded over attack on Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury
    11 BNP men remanded over attack on Justice Shamsuddin
    They are accused of attacking the former judge’s car from a rally
    Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, Nov 2, 2022.
    Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win
    The former premier's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections in less than four years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher