Rival AL, BNP rallies clash in Sirajganj

Separate rallies held by the Awami League and BNP in close proximity have escalated into a skirmish in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila.



Supporters from both sides chased each other and threw brickbats during the brawl that broke out at Kalipara in Sadar Upazila’s Kaliaharipur Union around 11 am on Saturday, said Sirajganj Sadar Police Station chief Humayun Kabir.



The Awami League supporters gathered at the Paikpara intersection to complete preparations ahead of a peace rally organised by the party. Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists were on their way to join a protest march when the clash occurred. Police later brought the situation under control, according to the locals who witnessed the incident.



After visiting the scene, Sirajganj-2 MP Prof Dr Habibe Millat blamed the BNP for the clash.