Top court restores candidacy of Awami League's Shamim Haque

The top appeals court has restored the candidacy of Shamim Haque, the Awami League pick for the Faridpur-3 seat in the general election.

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, stayed the High Court order that upheld the Election Commission’s scrapping of the ruling party leader’s nomination on Tuesday.

Shamim now is able to run as the party's candidate for the election, according to his lawyers.