    Top court restores candidacy of Awami League's Shamim Haque

    The Awami League leader will fight it out with independent candidate AK Azad in the Faridpur-3 constituency

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 11:11 AM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 11:11 AM

    The top appeals court has restored the candidacy of Shamim Haque, the Awami League pick for the Faridpur-3 seat in the general election.

    The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, stayed the High Court order that upheld the Election Commission’s scrapping of the ruling party leader’s nomination on Tuesday.

    Shamim now is able to run as the party's candidate for the election, according to his lawyers.

    The returning officer declared Shamim’s nomination for the boat was valid but the EC barred him from contesting the election after independent candidate AK Azad claimed Shamim was a citizen of the Netherlands and ineligible due to his dual citizenship.

    Shamim filed an appeal against rival Azad, accusing the leader of being a citizen of the United States. The EC rejected Shamim's plea and scrapped his candidacy on Dec 15.

    The High Court upheld the commission’s decision over the dual citizenship issue.

    Shamim later challenged the decision at the Appellate Division.

