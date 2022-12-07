US wary of political violence in Bangladesh, warns citizens of BNP’s Dec 10 rally

The US has warned its citizens in Bangladesh of the BNP’s planned Dec 10 rally in Dhaka, saying it is concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence ahead of the next general election.

In a notice on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Dhaka said demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence as political party rallies and other election-related activities have already commenced a year before the polls.

Noting the planned political programmes of Dec 10, it said US citizens should practice vigilance.