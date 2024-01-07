EC scraps candidacy of AL’s Mustafizur in Chattogram for threatening law enforcers

The ruling party MP made headlines on several occasions for controversies surrounding his reelection bid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
The Election Commission has cancelled the candidacy of Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the Awami League candidate for the Chattogram-16 constituency, for breach of electoral code of conduct.
Minutes before the voting ended on Sunday afternoon, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said it scrapped Mustafizur’s candidacy for threatening law enforcers.
The ruling party MP made headlines on several occasions for controversies surrounding his reelection bid.
Mustafizur and his supporters engaged in a heated altercation with journalists while submitting his nomination form on Nov 30.
The Election Commission later filed a case against the lawmaker, accusing him of violating the election code of conduct by entering the office of the local returning officer while accompanied by too many people.
He secured bail after surrendering to the court four days before the vote.