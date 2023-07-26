Dhaka city police ask BNP to hold anti-govt rally at Golapbagh ground

“They haven't been given permission to stage the rally anywhere yet. The High Court has made an observation regarding Suhrawardy Udyan. We have asked them to consider the Golapbagh field,” he said on Wednesday.

The BNP announced the mass gathering in Dhaka on Jul 22 to press for the resignation of the Awami League government under the party's ongoing 'one-point' campaign.

"The next programme under the simultaneous movement to achieve our one-point demand for economic liberation, voting rights, and establishment of democracy through the democratic reform of the constitution and the state system is a peaceful rally, which will be held in Dhaka on Thursday, Jul 27, at 2 pm," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party's secretary general, said.