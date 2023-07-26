Dhaka city police ask BNP to hold anti-govt rally at Golapbagh ground

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has asked the BNP to consider holding its anti-government rally on Jul 27 at the Golapbagh ground, even though the party is seeking to organise the event either in Naya Paltan or the Suhrawardy Udyan.
DMP Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq said the authorities are reluctant to approve Naya Paltan or the Suhrawardy Udyan as the venue due to concerns about traffic congestion as the event is set to take place on a weekday.
“They haven't been given permission to stage the rally anywhere yet. The High Court has made an observation regarding Suhrawardy Udyan. We have asked them to consider the Golapbagh field,” he said on Wednesday.
The BNP announced the mass gathering in Dhaka on Jul 22 to press for the resignation of the Awami League government under the party's ongoing 'one-point' campaign.
"The next programme under the simultaneous movement to achieve our one-point demand for economic liberation, voting rights, and establishment of democracy through the democratic reform of the constitution and the state system is a peaceful rally, which will be held in Dhaka on Thursday, Jul 27, at 2 pm," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party's secretary general, said.
In response, three affiliate organisations of the Awami League -- the Jubo League, Swachchha Sebak League, and Chhatra League -- also called a 'peace rally' at the southwest gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque for the same day.
Commissioner Faruq also warned that the police may be forced to impose restrictions on political events if they cause public suffering.