Seats of 6 BNP MPs vacated after their resignation in anti-government movement

Speaker Shirin said the Parliament Secretariat would speak to Sattar in order to verify his signature before accepting his resignation. However, Harunur's emailed letter will not be accepted and he will have to submit his resignation in person later. BNP leaders said Harunur would submit the resignation upon his return from Australia after a week.



​​The BNP participated in the 2018 national elections under the banner of the Jatiya Oikya Front and won seven parliamentary races. But one of them was later vacated as the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir refused to take his oath of office. The party was later allocated a seat from those reserved for women.



Initially, the BNP said its candidates would boycott parliament, alleging widespread election fraud. But they later changed tack and were sworn in as MPs.