    Police arrest BNP leader Abu Sayeed over ‘death threat’ against Prime Minister Hasina

    The Rajshahi BNP president made the comment during a rally last Friday

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 May 2023, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 25 May 2023, 06:02 AM

    Police have arrested Abu Sayeed Chand, president of Rajshahi District BNP, over an alleged death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    “Abu Sayeed Chand was arrested,” said Rafiqul Islam, a spokesman for the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. “Additional details will be available at a police press conference at noon.”

    Chand was accused in a case filed on Sunday night, according to Puthia Police Station chief Faruq Hasan.

    Baneswar Union Awami League General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad filed the case, Faruq said on Monday.

    “Police are on the hunt for the accused. He will soon be arrested and brought to justice,” Faruq said.

    Abu Sayeed allegedly issued the death threat while addressing the crowd at a rally in Shibpur High School ground on Friday.

    The Awami League called for nationwide protests against his remarks on Monday. Another case was filed with a Netrokona court on similar charges against Abu Sayeed on Monday.

    The Rajshahi unit of the Awami League also launched a protest programme on Monday.

