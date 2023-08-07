What lies ahead for Pakistan's Imran Khan convicted over graft

In either case, Khan faces being excluded from the next general election due by November.

Compounding his woes is his continuing standoff with the country's powerful military, whose support is key for anyone vying to rule the country of 241 million people. Khan accuses the military of being behind his ouster and a crackdown on him and his party.

The military denies this, but his rhetoric targeting the military and its top brass has not eased.

Nevertheless, Pakistani political history contains a string of examples of leaders who have gone to jail and emerged more popular on their release - both Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, the current prime minister, spent time in prison on corruption charges before being returned to power, as did former President Asif Ali Zardari.