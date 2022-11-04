11 BNP activists remanded over attack on Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury

A Dhaka court has granted a two-day remand of BNP activists arrested over an attack on former Supreme Court judge Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order on Thursday after police produced the accused before the court seeking five days to grill them in custody.

The accused are - Maksudur Rahman Sumit, central joint secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, former joint secretary of JCD’s Jagannath University unit Md Shakhawat Hossain Khan, and Kolabagan thana JCD’s members Md Robin Khan and Md Sagar, BNP leaders Jashim Uddin, Harun Or Rashid, Matiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.