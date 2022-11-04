11 BNP activists remanded over attack on Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury

A Dhaka court has granted a two-day remand of BNP activists arrested over an attack on former Supreme Court judge Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order on Thursday after police produced the accused before the court seeking five days to grill them in custody.
The accused are - Maksudur Rahman Sumit, central joint secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, former joint secretary of JCD’s Jagannath University unit Md Shakhawat Hossain Khan, and Kolabagan thana JCD’s members Md Robin Khan and Md Sagar, BNP leaders Jashim Uddin, Harun Or Rashid, Matiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.
Former Dhaka Bar Association secretary Omar Faruq Faruqi, also a leader of the Jatiyatabadi Lawyers' Forum, filed a bail petition for the accused.
During the hearing, the lawyers for the accused said that no incident of attack took place at all. The accused were also not present at the BNP rally, they claimed.
Faruq said, "There was such a crowd at the rally that there was no space for a car to pass. It's absurd, fictitious. Their (accused) only fault is that they are BNP activists.”
The retired judge was attacked while he was passing through the Paltan area on Wednesday. His bodyguard Rafiqul Islam filed a case at Paltan Police Station against more than 50 unnamed people.
He alleged the former judge, his chauffeur and the bodyguard were physically assaulted by men from a BNP rally.