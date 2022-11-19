Democratic process drove Bangladesh's growth, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes a functional democratic process has been the driving force behind Bangladesh's economic growth over the past decade as she brushed off allegations of authoritarianism levelled at the ruling party by its political opposition.

"They [opposition parties] are agitating for the establishment of democracy, but the Awami League came to power through an election in 2008 and the democratic process has continued ever since," Hasina said during an Awami League advisory council meeting at her official residence on Saturday.

"The country has progressed and that wouldn't have been possible [without a democratic process]."

The democratic process in Bangladesh started with the Awami League's ascent to power, prior to which, the people did not have 'real democratic rights', according to the prime minister.