Democratic process drove Bangladesh's growth, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes a functional democratic process has been the driving force behind Bangladesh's economic growth over the past decade as she brushed off allegations of authoritarianism levelled at the ruling party by its political opposition.
"They [opposition parties] are agitating for the establishment of democracy, but the Awami League came to power through an election in 2008 and the democratic process has continued ever since," Hasina said during an Awami League advisory council meeting at her official residence on Saturday.
"The country has progressed and that wouldn't have been possible [without a democratic process]."
The democratic process in Bangladesh started with the Awami League's ascent to power, prior to which, the people did not have 'real democratic rights', according to the prime minister.
"Transparency and accountability created in the electoral process today are the results of our movements and struggles."
Comparing her terms of governance to that of the BNP, Hasina said, "Since the BNP formed a new government with Jamaat-e-Islami, there wasn't a single crime they didn't commit, be it murder, enforced disappearances, militancy, terrorism, corruption and money laundering."
Hasina also hit out at the BNP's 'clamours' for democracy, accusing the party of electoral breaches, including voter fraud and ballot box sealing. "When it comes to elections, you don't have to look too far back. One only needs to be reminded of the 2001 elections or the by-elections to Magura, Mirpur or Dhaka-10 to see what the BNP did in the name of elections."
Bangladeshis were stripped of their democratic rights when those involved in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's brutal assassination seized power in violation of the constitution.
“There was no such thing as an election at that time. A party was later formed from the pockets of the military junta at the cantonment which legitimised an illegal power grab through a two-thirds majority in parliament. This marked the beginning of the process of voter fraud."
Highlighting the strides taken by Bangladesh on the Awami League's watch, Hasina said, "Bangladesh has achieved success in every field, including the improvement of socio-economic conditions, literacy rate, average life expectancy and poverty reduction.”
"The goal of the Awami League is to ensure the welfare of the people.”