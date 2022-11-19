    বাংলা

    Democratic process drove Bangladesh's growth, says Hasina

    The prime minister says her Awami League government has ensured proper democratic rights for the people

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 10:06 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes a functional democratic process has been the driving force behind Bangladesh's economic growth over the past decade as she brushed off allegations of authoritarianism levelled at the ruling party by its political opposition.

    "They [opposition parties] are agitating for the establishment of democracy, but the Awami League came to power through an election in 2008 and the democratic process has continued ever since," Hasina said during an Awami League advisory council meeting at her official residence on Saturday.

    "The country has progressed and that wouldn't have been possible [without a democratic process]."

    The democratic process in Bangladesh started with the Awami League's ascent to power, prior to which, the people did not have 'real democratic rights', according to the prime minister.

    "Transparency and accountability created in the electoral process today are the results of our movements and struggles."

    Comparing her terms of governance to that of the BNP, Hasina said, "Since the BNP formed a new government with Jamaat-e-Islami, there wasn't a single crime they didn't commit, be it murder, enforced disappearances, militancy, terrorism, corruption and money laundering."

    Hasina also hit out at the BNP's 'clamours' for democracy, accusing the party of electoral breaches, including voter fraud and ballot box sealing. "When it comes to elections, you don't have to look too far back. One only needs to be reminded of the 2001 elections or the by-elections to Magura, Mirpur or Dhaka-10 to see what the BNP did in the name of elections."

    Bangladeshis were stripped of their democratic rights when those involved in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's brutal assassination seized power in violation of the constitution.

    “There was no such thing as an election at that time. A party was later formed from the pockets of the military junta at the cantonment which legitimised an illegal power grab through a two-thirds majority in parliament. This marked the beginning of the process of voter fraud."

    Highlighting the strides taken by Bangladesh on the Awami League's watch, Hasina said, "Bangladesh has achieved success in every field, including the improvement of socio-economic conditions, literacy rate, average life expectancy and poverty reduction.”

    "The goal of the Awami League is to ensure the welfare of the people.”

    RELATED STORIES
    US Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to reporters after a Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Feb 2, 2022.
    Jeffries announces bid to lead US House Democrats
    Hakeem Jeffries will be the first Black House Democratic leader who replaces Nancy Pelosi, who has had a grip on leadership for the past two decades
    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens to applause from her House colleagues after she announced that she will remain in Congress but will not run for re-election as Speaker of the House after Republicans were projected to win control of the House of Representatives, on the floor of the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, Nov 17, 2022.
    Pelosi to step down from US House leadership
    Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold the influential post, will remain in Congress, representing San Francisco in the House
    Police to check intel reports as BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally in Dhaka
    BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally
    A BNP delegation urges the Dhaka police chief to make sure that no activists are obstructed from joining the programme
    Former US President Donald Trump points as he announces that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 US presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US November 15, 2022. REUTERS
    Reactions to Trump announcing 2024 White House bid
    Donald Trump's aides filed paperwork for his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday as the former president launched a run to regain the title

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher