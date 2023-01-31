NY case against Trump over hush money to porn star goes to grand jury Monday: report

The case involving former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign will go before a grand jury on Monday, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Manhattan district attorney's office will start presenting its evidence in the case, the newspaper reported, which would lay out the groundwork for any criminal charges against Trump.

A witness in the case, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, was seen entering the lower Manhattan building where the grand jury is empaneled, the Times reported. The publisher had offered to help Trump by buying rights to unflattering stories and never publishing them.