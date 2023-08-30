BNP leverages Yunus for its political strategy, says Obaidul Quader

The BNP is trying to politicise the legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus after its anti-government campaign failed to gain any traction, according to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
But the opposition party's 'unsavoury tactics' will not be effective, Quader said at an event on Wednesday, adding that the Nobel laureate has not stood by the people of Bangladesh during times of crisis.
“Since the protests led by [BNP Secretary General] Mirza Fakhrul Islam and others stumbled at the Golapbagh cattle market, their movement has not been able to build steam,” Quader said. “Their stock is in decline. Under these circumstances, they are turning to Dr Yunus as a ploy to trigger another 1/11.”
Quader questioned the BNP's ability to topple the Awami League government given their faltering movement, while highlighting rumblings about a potential Yunus-led government. “During 1/11, Dr Yunus made an effort to form a citizen’s unity group. He had a dream, but it did not materialise.”
Quader added that several global powers had their eyes on Bangladesh and were calling for the suspension of legal proceedings against Yunus related to labour law violations. He reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s call for critics to send experts to review the documents and see if the case has merit.
Quader also criticised foreign calls for unbiased elections, suggesting that it was a tactic to destabilise Bangladesh's electoral climate. “We won't allow such sinister games,” he said.
As a new labour law case against Yunus went to trial, a group of 100 Nobel Prize winners and 60 prominent citizens from different countries issued a statement expressing their concern that Yunus may be ‘imprisoned’ and called for an end to the ‘harassment’ against him.
Quader posed several rhetorical questions asking whether Yunus ever publicly addressed national tragedies, such as the killings of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders, or if he ever offered support to people during hardships, such as floods and the coronavirus pandemic.
Highlighting Yunus's 'silence' during difficult times, Quader said, "Why is there such an outcry for a man who does not share the joy and sorrows of the people of Bangladesh? Why is there so much sympathy for someone who does not share our ups and downs, who does not stand by us in times of hardship, difficulty and grief?”
“He is a great man, who won a Nobel Prize. But what country has laws that exempt Nobel Prize winners from punishment for a crime? Do we need a great Nobel laureate who embezzles money from workers? The workers’ money was embezzled, and it is the workers who have filed cases.”
Quader pointed out that bank regulations allow a managing director to serve up to the age of 60. But Yunus, despite being 70 and facing charges of embezzling workers' funds, was clinging to the post. He is still being defended by over 160 international figures, including Nobel laureates, said Quader.
“It costs $2 million to release statements in the space where this was released. Think of it, $2 million. If you are advertising in our papers, there is a cost for that. Where did they get all that money to publish their statements on these outlets? We should look into where it came from.”
The Awami League leader said that he does not like to speak about such matters, but was being forced to do so.
He also asked why the government should halt a case filed by workers against a businessman.