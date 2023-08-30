BNP leverages Yunus for its political strategy, says Obaidul Quader

The BNP is trying to politicise the legal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus after its anti-government campaign failed to gain any traction, according to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

But the opposition party's 'unsavoury tactics' will not be effective, Quader said at an event on Wednesday, adding that the Nobel laureate has not stood by the people of Bangladesh during times of crisis.

“Since the protests led by [BNP Secretary General] Mirza Fakhrul Islam and others stumbled at the Golapbagh cattle market, their movement has not been able to build steam,” Quader said. “Their stock is in decline. Under these circumstances, they are turning to Dr Yunus as a ploy to trigger another 1/11.”

Quader questioned the BNP's ability to topple the Awami League government given their faltering movement, while highlighting rumblings about a potential Yunus-led government. “During 1/11, Dr Yunus made an effort to form a citizen’s unity group. He had a dream, but it did not materialise.”

Quader added that several global powers had their eyes on Bangladesh and were calling for the suspension of legal proceedings against Yunus related to labour law violations. He reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s call for critics to send experts to review the documents and see if the case has merit.