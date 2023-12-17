High Court defers bail hearing of BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir again to Jan 3

The High Court has deferred the bail hearing for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case over the attack on the residence of the chief justice to Jan 3.

The panel of Justice Md Saleem and Justice Shahed Nooruddin set the new date for the hearing of the rule on the matter on Sunday.

Senior lawyers Zainal Abedin and Mahabub Uddin Khokon were among the BNP-allied lawyers who put forward the bail petition at the hearing.

On Dec 7, the bench issued a rule asking why the BNP leader should not be granted bail, giving the authorities seven days to respond. However, the matter could not be placed on the court's hearing list as the required files were not prepared in time, according to Fakhrul's lawyer, Zainal Abedin.