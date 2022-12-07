Man dies as police, BNP activists clash at Dhaka’s Naya Paltan ahead of ‘grand rally’

A man has died of his injuries after police clashed with BNP activists outside the party’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.

Several people were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from the Naya Paltan area following the clashes, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, chief of the hospital’s police outpost.

“Doctors say one of them, 30-year-old Akbar, has died.”

He had a bullet wound on his body, the inspector said.

Three others injured in the incident have been identified as Rony, Monir and Iqbal. They were admitted to the hospital.

Bachchu could not say whether the injured people were BNP activists.

The violence comes ahead of the party’s divisional rally in the capital on Saturday.

Tensions ran deep surrounding the upcoming rally. On Wednesday, activists from the party began gathering at its central offices.

The activists blocked the road in front of the offices chanting slogans, witnesses said. A large number of police personnel were deployed on nearby roads as well.

Around 3 pm, the two sides clashed.