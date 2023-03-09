Family applies for extension of BNP chief Khaleda's stay out of jail

The family of BNP chief Khaleda Zia has applied to the government for an extension of her suspended jail sentence.

The home ministry has since forwarded the application to the law ministry for its opinion on the matter, according to Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"I've come to know that Khaleda Zia's brother has filed an application with the Ministry of Home Affairs to extend the period of her conditional release. The Law and Justice Department of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has the file," Huq told reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday.

"I haven't seen it [the application] yet. After issuing our opinion, it will be sent back to the Ministry of Home Affairs."