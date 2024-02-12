    বাংলা

    How will Pakistan form its next government?

    Independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the most seats

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 02:46 PM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 02:46 PM

    Pakistan's elections last week returned a hung parliament, with no party getting enough seats in the National Assembly to form a government by itself.

    Negotiations for a coalition government are taking place between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, with 75 seats, and the party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with 54 seats, as well as other smaller parties.

    Independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the most seats - 93 - and they are also jostling for allies to form government. Candidates were vying for 264 seats out of the assembly's 336 total. There are also 70 reserved seats.

    Following are some facts about the National Assembly and what is what is likely to play out in the house in the days ahead as Pakistan tries to form a new government:

    -By law, the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, must be called by the President three weeks after the national election. It is usually called earlier.

    -A new speaker of the house is then elected, and then they call for the election of the leader of the house, or prime minister, who must win a simple majority - 169 of the 336 seats.

    -There can be multiple candidates for prime minister. If no candidate secures a majority in the first round, a second vote is held between the top two candidates. Voting will continue till one person is able to secure a majority.

    -Once a prime minister is elected, they take an oath and announce the cabinet. The caretaker set-up that has been in place to oversee the elections then hands over power to the new government.

    - Parties are allocated 70 reserved seats - 60 for women, 10 for non-Muslims - in proportion to the number of seats won. Independents are not eligible for reserved seats.

    -If the independents want to gain reserved seats, they must join another party to form a bloc. The independents are running as such because Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from these polls for breaching electoral laws.

    RELATED STORIES
    A supporter of Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wrapped in the party flag, sits on a road as demonstrators block the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway as part of a protest against the results of the election, in Peshawar, Pakistan, February 12, 2024.
    Leaders wrangle over premiership after Pakistan vote
    Several political parties and candidates have called for protests against the results, alleging they have been rigged
    FILE PHOTO: A man walks next to a billboard displaying photos of politician Bilawal Bhutto and his sister Asifa Bhutto, a day after general elections in Karachi, Pakistan February 9, 2024. REUTERS
    What's next in Pakistan election deadlock
    Former prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both declared victory as the election ended with no party winning a majority
    Volunteers for former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) look on as they watch results on TV screens after the end of the polling during a general election at the party's main office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb 8, 2024.
    Imran Khan's party aims to form government
    The aide to the jailed politician calls on supporters to peacefully protest if final election results are not released
    Sudanese refugees collect water from a borehole at the Gorom Refugee camp hosting Sudanese refugees who fled recent fighting, near Juba, in South Sudan Jan 26, 2024.
    700,000 children in Sudan at risk of worst form of malnutrition: UNICEF
    An official defines the most dangerous form of malnutrition as severe acute malnutrition, which makes a child 10% more likely to die from diseases such as cholera and malaria

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps