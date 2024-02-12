How will Pakistan form its next government?

Pakistan's elections last week returned a hung parliament, with no party getting enough seats in the National Assembly to form a government by itself.

Negotiations for a coalition government are taking place between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, with 75 seats, and the party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with 54 seats, as well as other smaller parties.

Independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the most seats - 93 - and they are also jostling for allies to form government. Candidates were vying for 264 seats out of the assembly's 336 total. There are also 70 reserved seats.