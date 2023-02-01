No major irregularities, 15-30% turnout likely in parliamentary bypolls: CEC

No major irregularities have been reported in the by-election to the six parliamentary seats vacated by the BNP, but the turnout may be 15 to 30 percent, Kazi Habibul Awal has said.

The chief election commissioner spoke to the media in Dhaka after the daylong balloting through electronic voting machines on Wednesday.

“We haven’t received any reports of widespread irregularities or vote robbery. We say this was a largely peaceful and fair vote.”