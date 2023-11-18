Vote against BNP-Jamaat arsonists to stop firebombing: Joy

The prime minister’s son and ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has urged citizens to vote against the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami to stop arson attacks targeting public transports during opposition protests.
Speaking at the Joy Bangla Youth Awards ceremony in Dhaka’s Savar on Saturday, he said the BNP and the Jamaat have been carrying out arson attacks on innocent people before the general elections for the past 15 years.
“This problem has an easy solution: vote against the arsonists and for ‘boat’ [Awami League’s electoral symbol], who take the country forward,” he said.
Addressing the youths and others who gathered at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development for the ceremony, Joy also called for concerted efforts to solve other problems, such as corruption.
He described Bangladesh’s “unbelievable” achievements in alleviating poverty and said the country will become a developed one if it can sustain the pace of progress in the next 10-15 years.
“And the BNP and the Jamaat will cease to exist in these 10-15 years. Peace will come to Bangladesh when the extremist forces are defeated.”
Joy blamed foreign diplomats for instigating violence before elections with their comments.
“But don’t worry. They will fall silent a day after the vote, which is about one and a half months away.”