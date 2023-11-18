    বাংলা

    Vote against BNP-Jamaat arsonists to stop firebombing: Joy

    The prime minister’s son says voting against the BNP and the Jamaat is the “easy solution” to the problem of arson attacks targeting vehicles 

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Nov 2023, 02:15 PM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2023, 02:15 PM

    The prime minister’s son and ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has urged citizens to vote against the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami to stop arson attacks targeting public transports during opposition protests.

    Speaking at the Joy Bangla Youth Awards ceremony in Dhaka’s Savar on Saturday, he said the BNP and the Jamaat have been carrying out arson attacks on innocent people before the general elections for the past 15 years.

    “This problem has an easy solution: vote against the arsonists and for ‘boat’ [Awami League’s electoral symbol], who take the country forward,” he said.

    Addressing the youths and others who gathered at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development for the ceremony, Joy also called for concerted efforts to solve other problems, such as corruption.

    He described Bangladesh’s “unbelievable” achievements in alleviating poverty and said the country will become a developed one if it can sustain the pace of progress in the next 10-15 years.

    “And the BNP and the Jamaat will cease to exist in these 10-15 years. Peace will come to Bangladesh when the extremist forces are defeated.” 

    Joy blamed foreign diplomats for instigating violence before elections with their comments.

    “But don’t worry. They will fall silent a day after the vote, which is about one and a half months away.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 154 arson attacks in 17 days of political protests
    154 arson attacks in 17 days across Bangladesh
    As many as 61 arson attacks occurred in daytime and 93 in nighttime from Oct 28 to Nov 13
    Buses stop anywhere in Dhaka
    Buses stop anywhere in Dhaka
    There are designated bus stops on the busy roads of Dhaka, but neither the drivers nor the passengers follow the rules that stipulate no one can get on or off buses without a chosen place. Stopping bu ...
    BNP will announce more protest programmes after blockade, Rizvi says
    More programmes after blockade: Rizvi
    The opposition leader alleges the ruling party is behind arson attacks targeting buses during the blockade
    White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 15, 2023. REUTERS
    US talking to Israel, Egypt about safe passage for Gaza civilians: White House
    "We are focused on this question, there are consultations going on," Sullivan told reporters at the White House

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response