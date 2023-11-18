Vote against BNP-Jamaat arsonists to stop firebombing: Joy

The prime minister’s son and ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has urged citizens to vote against the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami to stop arson attacks targeting public transports during opposition protests.

Speaking at the Joy Bangla Youth Awards ceremony in Dhaka’s Savar on Saturday, he said the BNP and the Jamaat have been carrying out arson attacks on innocent people before the general elections for the past 15 years.