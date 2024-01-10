Important thing is I am still standing, says Workers Party chief Menon

Three leaders from the Workers Party held seats in the previous parliament. Party chief Rashed Khan Menon is the only one who took his oath of office to serve in the 12th parliament on Wednesday.

He was sworn in alongside the newly-elected Awami League MPs at the parliament building.

“The important thing is that I’m still here,” he told the media afterwards. “It is a big deal to survive through struggle.”

“It is difficult for those of us who are part of the common people, who mingle with them and are not wealthy, to come out on top in such elections.