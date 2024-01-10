    বাংলা

    Important thing is I am still standing, says Workers Party chief Menon

    The 14-Party leader is one of only two from the alliance who won seats in the parliament

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 12:57 PM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 12:57 PM

    Three leaders from the Workers Party held seats in the previous parliament. Party chief Rashed Khan Menon is the only one who took his oath of office to serve in the 12th parliament on Wednesday.

    He was sworn in alongside the newly-elected Awami League MPs at the parliament building.

    “The important thing is that I’m still here,” he told the media afterwards. “It is a big deal to survive through struggle.”

    “It is difficult for those of us who are part of the common people, who mingle with them and are not wealthy, to come out on top in such elections.

    “I was surprised by my victory this time because I won by the biggest margin since 1973. I won by nearly 90,000 votes. I was very happy with the spontaneity with which people voted.”

    The 14-Party Alliance and the Awami League became allies during the 2008 polls. In the 11th parliamentary polls, the Awami League ceded 16 seats to its allies. Alliance member JaSaD won two seats, the Workers Party three seats, Bikalpadhara two seats, and Tarikat Federation one seat. JaSaD’s Rezaul Karim Tansen later won a by-poll in the Bogura-4 district to claim a third seat.For the 12th general election, the Awami League only withdrew from six seats in favour of its 14-Party allies. Four of them failed to win, even though they ran under the ruling party’s boat symbol. The two who still survive are Menon and Tansen.JaSaD President Hasanul Haq Inu ran for the Kushtia-2 seat, while party leader Mosharraf Hossain ran for Lakshmipur-4. Both of them contested the polls using the boat symbol, but still lost.Menon had won the Dhaka-8 seat for three consecutive terms, but the Awami League ceded the Barishal-2 seat to him instead.Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badshah, the incumbent in the Rajshahi-2 seat, lost by nearly 23,000 votes.Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anowar Hossain Manju ran for the Pirojpur-2 seat, but the two-time MP from the seat also lost.Asked how it felt to compete in his home constituency after so many years in Dhaka, Menon said, “In 1991, I was the MP for the same seat [Barishal-2]. Some people in the constituency have fallen behind. And yet, they accepted me just as they used to. And that is how they continue to see me.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina picked as leader of the House
    Hasina elected House leader
    The Awami League chief will lead the House for a record fourth successive term
    Bangladesh swears in 12th national parliament
    MPs-elect take oaths in parliament
    Newly-elected parliamentarians from 298 seats take their oaths of office
    Jatiya Party’s GM Quader wins Rangpur Sadar seat
    GM Quader wins Rangpur Sadar seat
    Votes were cast at 175 centres in the constituency from 8 am to 4 pm
    Which 14-Party Alliance leaders will get Awami League’s backing in the election?
    Which 14-party leaders will AL back?
    The ruling party-led coalition will sit on Monday to finalise the nomination of its leaders in the Jan 7 vote

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India