EC denies Awami League permission for Dec 10 rally, says Quader

DOES FLAWLESS DEMOCRACY EXIST?

On the 60th anniversary of Suhrawardy's death, Quader described the political heavyweight as a torchbearer of democracy.

"He fought for democratic rights throughout his life and was repeatedly a target of the Pakistanis. He was jailed many times.”

“Suhrawardy died in a secluded hotel room in Beirut while pondering democracy. His death is still a mystery to us,” said Quader.

The Bengali people led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman followed the path shown by Suhrawardy and struggled for independence, according to him.

“Bangabandhu himself claimed to be a disciple of Suhrawardy,” the Awami League General Secretary said.

Democracy has and will continue to prevail in Bangladesh, according to Quader. “We’re going to hold elections soon. Elections are the lifeblood of a democracy. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy spent his life in pursuit of democracy."

Although a perfect democracy does not exist, the Awami League is committed to working towards a flawless system of governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.