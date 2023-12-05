EC denies Awami League permission for Dec 10 rally, says Quader

The Election Commission has denied the Awami League permission to hold a rally planned for Dec 10 to mark World Human Rights Day, according to the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
The ruling party will instead hold a discussion meeting at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon on that day.
“We planned a large rally at the south entrance of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to commemorate World Human Rights Day on Dec 10," Quader said while visiting the mausoleum of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy on his 60th death anniversary on Tuesday.
"We sought permission from the Election Commission but they turned down our application, fearing the rally could turn into a display of power,” he added.
The party now plans to observe the occasion in a closed space in compliance with the electoral code of conduct, according to Quader.
Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League announced plans to organise a rally for World Human Rights Day to demand the speedy trial of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami "pyro-terrorists". Families of the victims of the BNP-orchestrated arson attacks would also take part in the rally, it had said.
DOES FLAWLESS DEMOCRACY EXIST?
On the 60th anniversary of Suhrawardy's death, Quader described the political heavyweight as a torchbearer of democracy.
"He fought for democratic rights throughout his life and was repeatedly a target of the Pakistanis. He was jailed many times.”
“Suhrawardy died in a secluded hotel room in Beirut while pondering democracy. His death is still a mystery to us,” said Quader.
The Bengali people led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman followed the path shown by Suhrawardy and struggled for independence, according to him.
“Bangabandhu himself claimed to be a disciple of Suhrawardy,” the Awami League General Secretary said.
Democracy has and will continue to prevail in Bangladesh, according to Quader. “We’re going to hold elections soon. Elections are the lifeblood of a democracy. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy spent his life in pursuit of democracy."
Although a perfect democracy does not exist, the Awami League is committed to working towards a flawless system of governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.