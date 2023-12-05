    বাংলা

    EC denies Awami League permission for Dec 10 rally, says Quader

    The ruling party will instead hold a discussion meeting at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 06:51 AM

    The Election Commission has denied the Awami League permission to hold a rally planned for Dec 10 to mark World Human Rights Day, according to the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

    The ruling party will instead hold a discussion meeting at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon on that day.

    “We planned a large rally at the south entrance of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to commemorate World Human Rights Day on Dec 10," Quader said while visiting the mausoleum of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy on his 60th death anniversary on Tuesday.

    "We sought permission from the Election Commission but they turned down our application, fearing the rally could turn into a display of power,” he added.

    The party now plans to observe the occasion in a closed space in compliance with the electoral code of conduct, according to Quader.

    Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League announced plans to organise a rally for World Human Rights Day to demand the speedy trial of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami "pyro-terrorists". Families of the victims of the BNP-orchestrated arson attacks would also take part in the rally, it had said.

    DOES FLAWLESS DEMOCRACY EXIST?

    On the 60th anniversary of Suhrawardy's death, Quader described the political heavyweight as a torchbearer of democracy.

    "He fought for democratic rights throughout his life and was repeatedly a target of the Pakistanis. He was jailed many times.”

    “Suhrawardy died in a secluded hotel room in Beirut while pondering democracy. His death is still a mystery to us,” said Quader.

    The Bengali people led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman followed the path shown by Suhrawardy and struggled for independence, according to him.

    “Bangabandhu himself claimed to be a disciple of Suhrawardy,” the Awami League General Secretary said.

    Democracy has and will continue to prevail in Bangladesh, according to Quader. “We’re going to hold elections soon. Elections are the lifeblood of a democracy. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy spent his life in pursuit of democracy."

    Although a perfect democracy does not exist, the Awami League is committed to working towards a flawless system of governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    AL yet to decide fate of defectors, says Obaidul Quader
    AL yet to decide fate of defectors: Quader
    The Awami League has not yet decided whether to expel members who plan to contest the national elections as independents, he said
    Politicians are free to switch sides in a democracy, says AL's Quader
    Quader sees no issue with politicians switching sides
    On former BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar's decision to join the ruling party, Quader said it was a matter of "personal freedom"
    'Election train won't stop' despite obstacles, says Quader
    'Election train can't be stopped': Quader
    The upcoming 12th national elections will take place as planned, says the Awami League leader
    Awami League watching BNP leaders willing to join polls before finalising strategy: Quader
    AL watching BNP to finalise poll strategy: Quader
    It will be clear which BNP leaders are contesting the polls after the deadline for nomination submission ends on Nov 30, Quader says

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp