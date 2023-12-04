Election officials scrap 5 candidacies for Dhaka-7 seat

The returning officer for the Dhaka-7 parliamentary poll has scrapped the candidacies of five of the 11 applicants who bought nomination papers to run in the coming general election.

Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam, acting as the chief election official for the district, scrapped the candidacy of Mohammad Hasibur Rahman, who was running as an independent, due to defaulting on loans and because he had not stepped down from his post as councillor.

Trinamool BNP's Syeda Noorun Nahar was also rejected as a candidate because of defaulting on loans.