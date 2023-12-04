    বাংলা

    Election officials scrap 5 candidacies for Dhaka-7 seat

    Officials say they rejected five of 11 applicants from the election due to irregularities

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 06:10 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 06:10 AM

    The returning officer for the Dhaka-7 parliamentary poll has scrapped the candidacies of five of the 11 applicants who bought nomination papers to run in the coming general election.

    Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam, acting as the chief election official for the district, scrapped the candidacy of Mohammad Hasibur Rahman, who was running as an independent, due to defaulting on loans and because he had not stepped down from his post as councillor.

    Trinamool BNP's Syeda Noorun Nahar was also rejected as a candidate because of defaulting on loans.

    The other candidates dropped from the polls were independent Md Aslam, Hajji Md Idris Bepari of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal JaSaD, and Nurjahan Begum of the Bangladesh Sankstritik Mohajote.

    However, the candidacy of the Awami League candidate, Mohammad Solaiman Selim, was declared valid.

    Deputy Commissioner Sabirul also declared the approved candidates for the Dhaka-4, Dhaka-5, and Dhaka-6 races.

    Eleven candidates were deemed valid for the Dhaka-4 election, while three others were rejected. Nine of the 10 candidates for the Dhaka-5 poll were approved.

    The candidacy of independent Kamrul Hasan Ripon was scrapped due to unpaid gas bills.

    The candidacy of current member of parliament Kazi Monirul Islam was also initially scrapped due to unpaid gas bills, but was later reinstated when he submitted a copy of the bill receipt.

    Election regulators also granted three candidates for the Dhaka-5 seat an additional two hours to correct an error in their pay orders.

