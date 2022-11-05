Malaysian leaders kick off election campaigns in tight race

He and other leaders filed nominations on Saturday, officially kicking off the two-week campaigning period.

The election comes as the Malaysian economy is expected to ease due to a global slowdown, impeding a recovery from a pandemic-induced slump. Inflation is also rising, with the Malaysian central bank increasing interest rates this week for the fourth straight time.

POLITICAL INFIGHTING

In the last election in 2018, Malaysia's opposition came together to defeat Barisan, which had governed the country uninterrupted for 60 years since independence from British rule.

Barisan, then lead by Najib Razak, was facing widespread anger over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal and other corruption allegations. Najib began a 12-year jail term this year for graft.

The opposition then included Anwar, Muhyiddin and Mahathir, but their alliance collapsed after just 22 months in power due to infighting. The leaders are not working together in this election.

Graft-tainted Barisan came back to power as part of another alliance after the opposition alliance collapsed.

A poll by independent pollster Merdeka Center showed on Friday that no single coalition will be able a win a majority, and that three or more coalitions will have to come together to form a new government.

The poll also showed that among the three major coalitions, Anwar's was the most favoured by voters – at 26%, though nearly 31% of the voters were yet to decide who to vote for. Barisan came in second at 24%.