Slogans fill the air as Hasina reaches Khulna for rally

The air is filled with slogans chanted by leaders and activists of the Awami League who came to attend the rally for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Khulna Circuit House.

Leaders and activists started flocking to the venue in Khulna on buses, trains, and trucks on Monday morning. They were adorned in colourful attire and came marching in while playing different musical instruments.

While leaders and activists gathered at the rally venue carrying banners and festoons, some of them clustered at different intersections of the city. A significant number of women activists could be seen attending the rally. Adorned in saris and caps, they waited for the rally to begin.

The festivities were loud in Khulna as Hasina was visiting the city after five years. The Awami League expects around a million people to attend the rally.

The prime minister will address the rally at the Khulna Circuit House organised by the Khulna Awami League as the chief guest, said MDA Babul Rana, general secretary of the Khulna Awami League.