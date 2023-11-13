    বাংলা

    Slogans fill the air as Hasina reaches Khulna for rally

    The prime minister landed at the Khulna District stadium helipad at 12:50 pm

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM

    The air is filled with slogans chanted by leaders and activists of the Awami League who came to attend the rally for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Khulna Circuit House.

    Leaders and activists started flocking to the venue in Khulna on buses, trains, and trucks on Monday morning. They were adorned in colourful attire and came marching in while playing different musical instruments.

    While leaders and activists gathered at the rally venue carrying banners and festoons, some of them clustered at different intersections of the city. A significant number of women activists could be seen attending the rally. Adorned in saris and caps, they waited for the rally to begin.

    The festivities were loud in Khulna as Hasina was visiting the city after five years. The Awami League expects around a million people to attend the rally.

    The prime minister will address the rally at the Khulna Circuit House organised by the Khulna Awami League as the chief guest, said MDA Babul Rana, general secretary of the Khulna Awami League.

    Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek, president of the Khulna Metropolitan Awami League will lead the rally. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as a special guest.

    A stage replicating the Padma Bridge and a boat to welcome the daughter of Bangabandhu have been organised already, said Babul Rana. Senior leaders travelled to Khulna a few days ago to oversee the preparations. Awami League leaders, activists and supporters eagerly wait for the prime minister.

    The prime minister landed at the Khulna District stadium helipad at 12:50 pm, said Khulna Deputy Commissioner Yasir Arefin.

    The law enforcers have beefed up the security in Khulna city, marking the prime minister’s visit.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tactics of intimidation won’t sway Awami League, says Hasina
    Intimidation won’t sway Awami League: Hasina
    The prime minister urges the people to vote for the ruling party to ensure progress while denouncing the BNP's 'corrupt and violent' practices
    The Awami League has always stood by the Hindu community, says PM Hasina
    AL has always stood by the Hindu community: Hasina
    The prime minister made the comments during a visit to Dhakeshwari National Temple to exchange greetings on Durga Puja
    Hasina slams BNP's 'divisive' approach to healthcare
    Hasina slams BNP's 'divisive' healthcare policy
    The Awami League has developed an inclusive healthcare infrastructure that serves people, regardless of their political beliefs, she says
    Hasina unfazed by anti-govt 'conspiracies' ahead of polls
    Hasina unfazed by 'conspiracies' ahead of polls
    The prime minister says she has nothing to fear as the ruling Awami League has the people's support

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine