Slogans fill the air as Hasina reaches Khulna for rally

The air is filled with slogans chanted by leaders and activists of the Awami League who came to attend the rally for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Khulna Circuit House.
Leaders and activists started flocking to the venue in Khulna on buses, trains, and trucks on Monday morning. They were adorned in colourful attire and came marching in while playing different musical instruments.
While leaders and activists gathered at the rally venue carrying banners and festoons, some of them clustered at different intersections of the city. A significant number of women activists could be seen attending the rally. Adorned in saris and caps, they waited for the rally to begin.
The festivities were loud in Khulna as Hasina was visiting the city after five years. The Awami League expects around a million people to attend the rally.
The prime minister will address the rally at the Khulna Circuit House organised by the Khulna Awami League as the chief guest, said MDA Babul Rana, general secretary of the Khulna Awami League.
Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek, president of the Khulna Metropolitan Awami League will lead the rally. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as a special guest.
A stage replicating the Padma Bridge and a boat to welcome the daughter of Bangabandhu have been organised already, said Babul Rana. Senior leaders travelled to Khulna a few days ago to oversee the preparations. Awami League leaders, activists and supporters eagerly wait for the prime minister.
The prime minister landed at the Khulna District stadium helipad at 12:50 pm, said Khulna Deputy Commissioner Yasir Arefin.
The law enforcers have beefed up the security in Khulna city, marking the prime minister’s visit.