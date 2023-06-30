    বাংলা

    UK environment minister quits with stinging criticism of PM Sunak

    British environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigns from government, criticising Sunak as ‘uninterested’ in the environmental brief

    Reuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 08:38 AM

    British environment minister Zac Goldsmith on Friday resigned from government, criticising Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as "uninterested" in the environmental brief.

    "The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested," said Goldsmith, who sits in parliament's upper chamber and held the title of Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.

