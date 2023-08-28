    বাংলা

    Ex-religious affairs minister Motiur Rahman dies aged 81

    A freedom fighter and former college principal, Motiur dies in a Mymensingh hospital

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 08:37 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 08:37 PM

    Motiur Rahman, a former technocrat minister of religious affairs and president of Mymensingh District Awami League, has died at the age of 81.

    Motiur, who had worked as the principal of Alamgir Mansur Memorial College for a long time, passed away at a hospital in Mymensingh around 10:45pm on Sunday.

    Details about his death and funeral plans would be revealed after the arrival of his son Mohit Ur Rahman from Dhaka, said Ehteshamul Alam, incumbent president of Mymensingh Awami League.

    Mohit is the general secretary of the Mymensingh Metropolitan unit of the ruling party.

    A freedom fighter, Motiur was elected MP in 1986 and 2008 from the Mymensingh Sadar seat.

    He became minister in 2014.

    Born at Akua near Mymensingh city on Feb 8, 1942, Motiur had been involved in student politics.

    He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

