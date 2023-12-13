    বাংলা

    BNP can't topple government through violence, says Hasina

    The opposition group is torching buses and burning down vehicles carrying staple foods to starve the people of the country, the prime minister says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 03:53 PM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 03:53 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the BNP over the alleged sabotage of railway tracks that led to the fatal derailment of a Dhaka-bound train in Gazipur.

    During a meeting with the newly elected committee of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Hasina said the opposition group's efforts to remove the Awami League administration will prove futile if it continues resorting to violence.

    "Those who cut railway tracks to kill people or burn them alive are inhumane."

    The prime minister also called out the BNP for attempting to disrupt the daily lives of the people through a series of shutdowns and blockades.

    "The BNP is torching passenger buses and burning down covered vans carrying rice and paddy. They are trying to starve the people of this country. They have done it before in 2013."

    "Attacking ambulances in the name of blockades, entering police outposts, beating law enforcers, and journalists -- the BNP is wreaking havoc across the country."

    The Awami League chief compared the acts of the BNP with the atrocities committed by the invading Pakistani forces in 1971.

    "The Pakistanis also burnt people. And now I see Israel committing similar atrocities in Palestine. They even bombed hospitals. We will be in a similar situation if the BNP continues burning people."

    Hasina emphasised the need for continuity of government to ensure the country's development and progress.

