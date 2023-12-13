BNP can't topple government through violence, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the BNP over the alleged sabotage of railway tracks that led to the fatal derailment of a Dhaka-bound train in Gazipur.

During a meeting with the newly elected committee of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Hasina said the opposition group's efforts to remove the Awami League administration will prove futile if it continues resorting to violence.

"Those who cut railway tracks to kill people or burn them alive are inhumane."