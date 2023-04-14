Pakistan's top court directs central bank to issue funds for snap polls

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday directed the central bank to issue funds for provincial snap polls, a court order said, a day after parliament ruled against provision of the money, deepening a discord between the judiciary and the government amid months of economic and political turmoil.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had summoned officials from the finance ministry, the central bank and the Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP) to his chamber on Friday to seek a reply on the funds, warning that non-compliance would have consequences.

The parliament had on Thursday ruled it wasn't possible to spare 21 billion rupees ($74.79 million) in funds for the snap polls, which the court had ordered.

The court order seen by Reuters said the chief justice directed the central bank's acting governor and the finance ministry to coordinate and "forthwith allocate and release" the money from federal consolidated funds no later than April 17.