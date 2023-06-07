Door to talks with BNP over next election is open: Awami League leader Amu

The door to talks with the BNP to thrash out a solution in relation to the next general election is open for the sake of unbroken democracy, senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu has said, suggesting mediation by the UN.
The veteran politician, who works as a member of the ruling party’s Advisory Council, made the remarks in a rally of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance outside the party office in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, has dismissed the idea of sitting with the BNP.
Amu, the coordinator of the alliance, said Hasina herself had said the door to talks was open.
“We’re ready to do anything to resolve the problem.” Amu said, urging the BNP to join talks.
“We’re prepared to sit with you [BNP] for the sake of continuing democracy. Sheikh Hasina has said the door to discussions is open. She has said she is ready to hold free and fair elections by whatever means.”
The opposition party is in a standoff with the Awami League over who will be in power during the election.
The BNP has launched a movement demanding the resignation of the government and the installation of a neutral caretaker administration before the polls.
The ruling party has rejected the demand, saying unelected governments will never be allowed in Bangladesh again.
Amid growing concerns over possible violence during the election, foreign diplomats in Dhaka have bolstered their activities centring Bangladesh’s politics.
Amu said the Awami League was also open to hold discussions like the ones during the visit by UN Assistant Secretary General Oscar Fernandez-Taranco before the 2014 polls.
“Let the UN send a representative again if necessary.”
“We want to hold talks with the BNP and find out the differences. We want to find out the hurdles to holding free and fair electrons, and overcome them. This issue can be settled through discussions, nothing else.”
Taranco held meetings with both sides in 2013, but the BNP boycotted the elections the next year. The party joined the 2018 elections, but lost, alleging widespread irregularities.
Amu said the BNP first agreed to contest in the 2014 elections after the Awami League said the government would call snap polls a year after taking charge, but finally the opposition party staged a boycott. “They did not keep their word,” Amu said.
He warned the BNP against violence or attempts to bring an unconstitutional administration to power.
“The 14-Party Alliance will keep the progress of democracy continuing by thwarting any conspiracies.”