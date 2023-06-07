Door to talks with BNP over next election is open: Awami League leader Amu

The door to talks with the BNP to thrash out a solution in relation to the next general election is open for the sake of unbroken democracy, senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu has said, suggesting mediation by the UN.

The veteran politician, who works as a member of the ruling party’s Advisory Council, made the remarks in a rally of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance outside the party office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, has dismissed the idea of sitting with the BNP.

Amu, the coordinator of the alliance, said Hasina herself had said the door to talks was open.

“We’re ready to do anything to resolve the problem.” Amu said, urging the BNP to join talks.

“We’re prepared to sit with you [BNP] for the sake of continuing democracy. Sheikh Hasina has said the door to discussions is open. She has said she is ready to hold free and fair elections by whatever means.”