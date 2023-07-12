Factions clash with chairs at Awami League rally in Dhaka

Violence has broken out between two factions at the Awami League peace rally at the South Plaza of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, leading to the throwing of chairs.
The incident occurred around 1:45 am on Wednesday between supporters of Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League President Abu Ahmed over who would sit near the front of the stage.
Both sides threw chairs at one point during the clash.
Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Office Secretary Riaz Uddin attempted to calm the situation by asking everyone to leave the stage and sit down.
With a microphone in hand, he said, “All our metropolitan activists at the front should sit down. Do not cause unrest.”
Abu Ahmed Mannafi, the Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League president, also called out from the stage saying, “All of you sit down. Don’t cause a ruckus.”
A metropolitan Awami League leader on stage told bdnews24.com, “Around 1:45 pm, Mannafi Bhai’s supporters came and sat in the chairs near the front of the stage. Then supporters of Golam Dastagir Gazi from Rupganj marched in and came to the front. Some chairs were thrown about in an argument over who would sit in front.”