Factions clash with chairs at Awami League rally in Dhaka

Violence has broken out between two factions at the Awami League peace rally at the South Plaza of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, leading to the throwing of chairs.

The incident occurred around 1:45 am on Wednesday between supporters of Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League President Abu Ahmed over who would sit near the front of the stage.

Both sides threw chairs at one point during the clash.